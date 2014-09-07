Reader of the Week: Olga Pazilova of Scottsdale, AZ

Congratulations, Olga Pazilova: You're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Fashion News Director Eric Wilson is always spot on with his celebrity trend reports in "The Look," which has inspired plenty of readers to get creative. Scottsdale native Olga Pazilova took Eric's "Bright and Sunny" round-up in our August issue and went with it. Exclusively to InStyle.com, Olga said, "I thought that yellow wasn't a flattering color on pale skin, but seeing all the beautiful ladies in 'Bright and Sunny' encouraged me to give it a try. I wore a yellow dress and yellow blazer and loved it!" Get inspired by more InStyle readers we ♥ in our gallery.

Check out Olga and more readers in our brand new, biggest ever September issue with the gorgeous Julia Roberts on the cover, available on newsstands and for digital download