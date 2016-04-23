InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Kristen Berry's Festival-Ready Look

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Faux Fancy blogger Kristen Berry.
Whether you're heading out to Indio, Calif. for Coachella or are just trying to emulate the festival's West coast, cool-girl vibe, you'll want to spring for breezy bohemian pieces that have become synonymous with the three-day music event. In our InStyle.com story, "What to Wear to Coachella," senior fashion writer Priya Rao looked to frequent Coachella-goers from Kate Bosworth to Alessandra Ambrosio for sartorial inspiration and curated five hippie-chic outfits. This week's Reader of the Week, Kristen Berry, got in on the fun and teamed a printed romper with a crisp white denim jacket and metallic sandals. No flower crown necessary!
Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!