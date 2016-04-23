InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Kristen Berry's Festival-Ready Look

Whether you're heading out to Indio, Calif. for Coachella or are just trying to emulate the festival's West coast, cool-girl vibe, you'll want to spring for breezy bohemian pieces that have become synonymous with the three-day music event. In our InStyle.com story, "What to Wear to Coachella," senior fashion writer Priya Rao looked to frequent Coachella-goers from Kate Bosworth to Alessandra Ambrosio for sartorial inspiration and curated five hippie-chic outfits. This week's Reader of the Week, Kristen Berry, got in on the fun and teamed a printed romper with a crisp white denim jacket and metallic sandals. No flower crown necessary!

