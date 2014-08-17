Reader of the Week: Jessica Hart of New York City

Congratulations, Jessica Hart: You're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Fashion News Director Eric Wilson is always spot on with his celebrity trend reports in "The Look," which has inspired plenty of readers to get creative. New York City's Jessica Hart took Eric's "Pink Ladies" round-up in our May issue and went with it! "The Your Look page was my inspiration for adding a bright pink fit-and-flare dress into my summer wardrobe. The silhouette makes me smile, while the color brightens up my day, even if the weather can be a bit unpredictable." Get inspired by more InStyle readers we ♥ in our gallery.

Check out Jessica and more readers in our brand new, biggest ever September issue with the gorgeous Julia Roberts on the cover, available on newsstands and for digital download today!

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com or submit it through InStyle's Tumblr. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!