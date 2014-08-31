Reader of the Week: Haili Pue of Houston, Texas

Congratulations, Haili Pue: You're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Houston-based All Ze Details fashion blogger Haili Pue took our idea of taking a sweatshirt and turning it from schlubby to statement-worthy from December 2013's "Find Your Perfect: Luxe Sweatshirt" and made it her own! Exclusively to InStyle.com, Haili explained: "I usually only wear black and structured apparel, but after seeing all of the beautiful (not to mention, comfy!) options in the December issue, I decided to try one out and take it out on the town!" Get inspired by more InStyle readers we ♥ in our gallery.

Check out Haili and more readers in our brand new, biggest ever September issue with the gorgeous Julia Roberts on the cover, available on newsstands and for digital download.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com or submit it through InStyle's Tumblr. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!