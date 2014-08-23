Reader of the Week: Alana Garcia of New York City

Congratulations, Alana Garcia: You're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Alana Garcia tweeted a photo of her best denim look inspired by Jessica Alba's tailored tomboy outfit featured on our "You Asked, We Found It!" page, and not only won a pair of Paige jeans, but is also featured in our September issue! Alana gave her own spin to the denim-on-denim trend by wearing a light oversized chambray button-down with her skinny jeans and added statement booties for contrast, texture, and color. Exclusively to InStyle.com, she explained: "This is my favorite denim look because it not only embraces New York City's unspoken streetwear rule of being fashionable yet comfortable enough to walk around in the city, but the clean and simple style makes the outfit very versatile. By simply changing my purse and booties to a clutch and stilettos, my outfit can instantly be transformed from casual to GNO (Girls' Night Out) attire." Get inspired by more InStyle readers we ♥ in our gallery.

Check out Alana and more readers in our brand new, biggest ever September issue with the gorgeous Julia Roberts on the cover, available on newsstands and for digital download today!

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com or submit it through InStyle's Tumblr. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!