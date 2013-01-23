Reader Poll: What Are Your Beauty Confessions?

Jan 23, 2013 @ 4:17 pm

We love doling out expert beauty advice at InStyle, but now we're turning the spotlight on YOU! Tell us: How far would you go for great lashes? What's the most you've splurged on a haircut? Do you think applying makeup in public is tacky? Let us know by voting in the poll below. C'mon, spill!

Update: This poll is now closed.

