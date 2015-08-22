InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Tatiana Pujol on Fighting for Animal Rights

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Tatiana Pujol.
The August issue inspired me more than just sartorially. As an animal lover and pet owner, I was really moved by Emmy Rossum's passionate support for the no-kill movement in "Woman's Best Friend." It's important to raise awareness for her work with the Best Friends Animal Society and attempt to create a better world for our furry friends. I adopted my mini poodle, Shiloh (pictured above), a while ago, and he's been an important member of my family ever since.
