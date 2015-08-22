InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Tatiana Pujol on Fighting for Animal Rights

The August issue inspired me more than just sartorially. As an animal lover and pet owner, I was really moved by Emmy Rossum's passionate support for the no-kill movement in "Woman's Best Friend." It's important to raise awareness for her work with the Best Friends Animal Society and attempt to create a better world for our furry friends. I adopted my mini poodle, Shiloh (pictured above), a while ago, and he's been an important member of my family ever since.

