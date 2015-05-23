#InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Megan Patterson on Styling a Shirtdress

In this new series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every weekend, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. This week, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Megan Patterson.

Megan Patterson
May 23, 2015 @ 8:00 am

After sifting through InStyle's May issue and coming across the "Your Look Shirtdress" (pg. 140), I was inspired to change things up with my wardrobe. I love a denim shirtdress for those summer days at the park. For this outfit in particular, I accessorized with a belt and sweater, making the ensemble totally suitable for a day look.

Are you #SoInStyle? Let us know by using the hashtag to showcase your go-to outfit. Plus, check out more of our readers (and find out which stories inspired them) in our June issue with the witty Mindy Kaling on the cover, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?

