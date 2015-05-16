#InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Niké Ojekunle on Adding Color to Her Outfit

Courtesy
Nike Ojekunle
May 16, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

In this new series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every weekend, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. This week, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Niké Ojekunle.

After coming across InStyle's "Color Crash Course: Tangerine" feature in the May issue, I decided to add in some color to my usually very black or very white wardrobe (I consider myself to be a monochromatic girl). After seeing how well the tangy orange shade paired in the article, I tried the punchy hue myself by pairing lightweight flared pants with a soft pink sweater. Instant outfit update!

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Are you #SoInStyle? Let us know by using the hashtag to showcase your go-to outfit. Plus, check out more of our readers (and find out which stories inspired them) in our June issue with the witty Mindy Kaling on the cover, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.comsubmit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that? 

