InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Alicia Davidson Makes a Case for Stripes

I have a bit of an aversion toward patterns—80 percent of my closet is made up of solid colors—but May's You Can Do column offered up plenty of chic ways to style stripes. Now I know that it's not the pattern itself I'm afraid of; it's finding the right stripes that either add volume (in a good way) or elongate my frame. Incorporating them into my sartorial rotation is a great way to add more depth to an outfit without losing that classic feel. I also love the range of pairings: I chose to layer this Breton shirt under a sleeveless trench, but it could easily be teamed with a jacket, blazer, or knit sweater. Styling options abound for fall!

