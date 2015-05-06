Read Sheryl Sandberg's Emotional Tribute to Her Late Husband David Goldberg

This post originally appeared on Time.com.

Sheryl Sandberg, the Facebook executive whose husband died suddenly on May 2, posted a moving tribute Tuesday to her late husband.

David Goldberg, the 47-year-old CEO of SurveyMonkey, died after suffering severe head trauma while exercising at a resort in Punta Mita, a state official in Mexico said this week, the Associated Press reports. He was found next to a treadmill in a pool of blood and later died at a hospital.

"We had 11 truly joyful years of the deepest love, happiest marriage, and truest partnership that I could imagine," Sandberg wrote of Goldberg. See the full post here:

