Read Jessica Biel's Birthday Letter to InStyle

It's Jessica Biel's birthday today! What's her birthday wish? Clean water for everyone! The always stylish actress appealed to fans for help with her pursuit today, and she sent us a little note to share with InStyle readers. Check it out!

Hey there, InStyle readers!

Today is my 29th birthday and I want to team up with all of you to celebrate. I am hoping to raise $5,000 TODAY to build one clean water project that will serve 250 people with clean water. Last year, I learned firsthand that lack of access to clean water primarily affects women and children. We have to look out for each other ladies—and giving back is always in style! 100 percent of donations will be directed towards our water project and in 18 months, we will have GPS coordinates on Google Maps and photos of the well that we built together. Click on MyCharityWater.org/jessicabiel and let's do this!

xoxo,Jesse Biel