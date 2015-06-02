What's It Like to Work with Nicki Minaj? R&B Singer Jeremih Tells All

If you’re looking for a fresh new summer jam, R&B star Jeremih has just the song for you: a track that he recorded with Nicki Minaj for her most recent album, The Pinkprint. “As far as I’m understood, she’s dropping 'Favorite' as her next single, so you can look forward to that,” he told InStyle at last night’s Pepsi and iHeartRadio Summer Kick-Off Party aboard a yacht in New York City.

As for what it was like to work with the fierce female rapper—on “Favorite,” as well as another song on her album titled "Want Some More"—Jeremih gave Minaj a glowing review. “She’s just one of a kind,” he said. “When it comes to collaborating with her, she just brings that female swagger.”

But even though the two hit it off, the “Don’t Tell 'Em” singer admits that he was a bit confused upon first listening to the lyrics—and understandably so. “When I heard the actual song, I thought she was talking about me,” he said. “I thought I was her favorite. So the whole time, when I heard the verse, I was like, ‘Damn!’” Unfortunately for Jeremih, it turns out that he didn’t inspire the song—Minaj’s main man, Meek Mill, was her actual subject material.

The lyric that threw Jeremih off most? When Minaj raps, “I just wanna be ya rider, you should pull up in that Spyder.” As Jeremih explained, “I’ve got a Spyder! But then I found out that she got with Meek [Mill], and he’s got a Spyder too.” Favorite or not, Jeremih has nothing but love for Minaj. “She’s just dope,” he said. “Out of this whole wide world, I don’t know one female that can give her a run for her money right now. So it feels good to be able to work with someone like that.”

Look out for more collaborations from Jeremih when his new album, Late Nights, drops in July.

