Ravishing in Red! All the Exclusive Details of Christina Hendricks's Emmy Awards Dress

Red hot! Mad Men star Christina Hendricks chose a gorgeous duchess satin one-shoulder gown with floral embroidery by Marchesa for the 2014 Emmy Awards, and InStyle got an exclusive look at her first photo before she hit the carpet, moments after she finished getting ready.

The inspiration for the look? A trip across the pond. "Christina and I had just returned from a trip to London before her first fitting at Marchesa," said her stylist Lawren Sample. "We were so inspired by the city’s traditions and elegance and we wanted to choose a dress that encapsulated that feeling of richness and glamour. This Marchesa dress and gold Neil Lane jewelry from LoveGold complement Christina’s beauty and poise perfectly.​"

