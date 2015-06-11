Raven-Symone Officially Joins The View as a Permanent Co-Host

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jun 11, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

It's official: Raven-Symone is now a full-time co-host on the daytime talk show The View. [ABC News]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. The suspense kill you: J.K. Rowling's new crime novel will be available this October. [Time]

2. Miley Cyrus finally says farewell to her family home, which sold for a cool $6 million. [The Hollywood Reporter]

3. Don't call it a comeback—yet! Crystal Pepsi may return to shelves. [CNN]

4. This 60-year-old teacher isn't waiting to celebrate retiriment. Watch her surprise her students with a spot-on dance performance to "Uptown Funk." [Today]

5. The upcoming Kung Fu Panda 3 is getting an influx of cute new panda characters. [USA Today]

