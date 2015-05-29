Rauwolf Launches the Most Beautiful Clutches for Brides

Calling all brides-to-be—these are the clutches of your dreams. Ever since accessory designer Kristine Johannes launched Rauwolf in 2012, her disarming and highly distinguishable Plexiglas creations quickly found fame, having been snapped in the grip of Hollywood's most stylish (including Kate Bosworth, Naomi Watts, and Emma Watson) at every major celebrity-ridden event.

And now, Johannes has turned her attention from the red carpet to the wedding aisle with the launch of a 13-piece bridal collection that boasts the same sculptural precision and modern design elements that make up the core ethos of the Rauwolf brand. Handcrafted in Italy, each creation is a one-of-a-kind piece, with luxe treatments that include 18-karat gold, mother of pearl, delicate French lace, inlaid mirrors—and the option of personalization with engravings and bespoke design services. The result is a masterpiece so special, it's only fitting that it should be carried on a day as momentous as a wedding day.

Available starting today at Barneys New York stores and on rauwolfnyc.com, the collection is priced between $990 and $2,980.

