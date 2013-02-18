Rashida Jones Thinks She Dresses Like Her Stylist, Brad Goreski

Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones works with celebrity-loved stylist Brad Goreski for her glamorously laid-back look, and she told us the one key factor that makes their relationship work so well. "We’re a good match because we kind of dress alike in real life," Jones told InStyle.com. "I like menswear and he likes menswear, and we have a preppy streak." But their similar style doesn't mean Goreski wants her to dress the same all the time. "Brad pushes me in [different] directions," Jones told InStyle.com. "I like weird, architectural, strange clothes. He tries to find the feminine version of that weird thing I love." May their fashion love affair continue!

