Rashida Jones’s New Jewelry Trick: Layer Big Necklaces

Rashida Jones got a lesson in how to wear jewelry from Dannijo designers Danielle & Jodie Snyder before attending their fall 2013 accessories preview, and she shared her new knowledge with InStyle.com. “I tried to editorialize my own layering,” she told us, referring to her two necklaces she wore together as one complete look. “I did a lot of back and forth [with the designers]. We did email styling, and this is based on what I’ve learned.” Your takeaway: Double it up when it comes to statement jewelry—more is more!

