Rashida Jones' Frizz-Fighting Secret

Giulio Marcocchi/Sipa Press
Shannon Farrell
Oct 03, 2011 @ 6:45 pm

Rashida Jones has tried to fight frizz her whole life, and now she has a solution! "Because I'm biracial, my hair is both fine and frizzy, so it's hard to find products that can give my hair shine but won't weigh it down," Jones told InStyle.com exclusively. That's why she partnered with Dove as the star of its new “Make Friends with Your Hair” campaign. She uses Nutritive Therapy Nourishing Oil Care Anti-Frizz Serum to tame flyaways on and off the red carpet. Click through the gallery to see Jones on the set of her shoot! 

