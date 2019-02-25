Rashida Jones Just Proved That Your Biggest Hair Nightmare Can Actually Look Incredible

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

Getting your bangs cut can be an anxiety-inducing experience. There’s usually a lingering fear there that your stylist is going to have a major mishap when they make the chop, and you’ll end up with totally uneven fringe. However, thanks to Rashida Jones, we now know that choppy, uneven bangs can actually look amazing. The actress attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party wearing her lob down and in messy waves, but what really stood out about her hairstyle was her choppy bangs.

As you can see, Jones’s bangs are not all the same length — some strands are a little shorter, while others graze just below her eyebrow. However, the uneven length creates a shaggy '70s vibe that is undeniably stylish. It also drew attention to her precise cat-eye, which was created by celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg.

If you're brave enough to take the plunge, choppy bangs are a simple way to switch up your look, and can provide a solution for that pesky awkward bang grow-out phase. Our one tip for success? Just make sure you trust your stylist before committing. You'll want that reassurance before purposefully asking for an uneven chop.