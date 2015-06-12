See Rare Photos of Audrey Hepburn Shared by Her Sons

Audrey Hepburn is being commemorated in a new exhibition that features 35 rare photographs of the timeless screen legend. Audrey Hepburn: Portraits of an Icon celebrates the beginning of Hepburn’s career 65 years ago, when she first appeared on stage at London nightclub Ciro’s, and the featured images are on loan from her sons Sean Hepburn Ferrer and Luca Dotti. They will be on display at London’s National Portrait Gallery from July 2 to Oct. 18.

Some of the shots are previously unseen, like a photograph of the future star at age 13 taking part in a ballet recital. Other candid shots show Hepburn walking her dog in 1950, on location in the Congo for A Nun’s Story, doing a costume test for her 1953 hit Sabrina, and in her Broadway dressing room during the run of Gigi.

There are also publicity stills, fashion shoots, and vintage magazine covers shot by top photographers like Cecil Beaton, Philippe Halsman, and Douglas Kirkland, several photos capturing Hepburn in dresses by Hubert de Givenchy (above), the couturier for whom she served as muse.

“We are thrilled to be able to support this comprehensive and beautifully curated exhibition dedicated to our mother, as it allows me and my brother Sean to grasp fragments of an otherwise unreachable past,” Dotti, an artist, said in a statement.

“The experience is all the more rewarding as the exhibition strives to go behind the scenes and give us rare insights into the making of Audrey Hepburn, from her London debut and her rise to stardom in the '50s and '60s, to the last season of her life. She would be honored to have an exhibition dedicated to her at the National Portrait Gallery. And glad to be back home.”

See a preview of the exhibition in our gallery below, and get more details here:

