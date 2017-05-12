Raquel Welch Is Still a Straight-Up Siren at 76

Hana Asbrink
May 12, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Please, Raquel Welch, teach us your ways. The iconic actress stepped out Thursday night in Beverly Hills to support a fundraiser for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation at Barneys New York, and we still can’t stop staring.

The bombshell actress, who is 76 (!), made quite a statement in an all-cream look that we’re going to copy, ASAP. Welch paired a light beige suit with a slinky silk button-up, open-toe platform heels, a bag in a coordinating hue, and a sexy printed Dolce & Gabbana belt, which broke up the sophisticated look. Unsurprisingly, her voluminous ‘do was on point, perfectly complementing her gold hoops.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

You know what they say: Birds of a feather flock together, and the idiom couldn’t have described Welch’s sighting with friend Alana Stewart any better. Stewart, the ex-wife of Rod Stewart, is 71 herself and we’re just dying to know her beauty secrets, as well.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Both beauties were out to support their close friend and former Charlie’s Angel star, Farrah Fawcett, who died from cancer in 2009.

