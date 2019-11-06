Rapper T.I. Says He Attends His Teen Daughter’s Gynecologist Appointments to Ensure She's a Virgin

Image zoom D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rapper T.I. is under fire for his comments in a recent podcast interview, in which he said he attends his 18-year-old daughter's gynecology appointments with her every year to ensure the doctor "check[s] her hymen" and makes sure it's "still intact."

When asked about his parenting methods and having the sex talk with his kids during an interview on the Ladies Like Us podcast, he referred to his relationship with eldest daughter Deyjah Harris: "Not only have we had the conversation. We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."

He said that he has his daughter sign off on having the doctor share information with him, telling the hosts,"We’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, 'Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain't no problem.'"

He also said that while he understands the hymen can be broken in ways other than sexual penetration, such as bike riding, athletics, and horseback riding, "I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.'"

"I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," he said.

His comments have garnered outrage from people calling him out for outdated views on virginity and sex.

holy fucking shit this is so scary and assault-y and possessive and awful. That doctor should be stripped of his license https://t.co/ASPWVLSmg4 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 6, 2019

With all due respect, fuck you you misogynistic trashhttps://t.co/bAOIAtJmFc — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) November 6, 2019

Ok i just heard about the TI thing and honestly that is some bizarre shit. — *Palpatine voice* UNLIMITED DADPUNS🍝 (@AdamSerwer) November 6, 2019

The most frightening thing about the whole TI situation is, okay and so what would he do if he realized that her hymen was no longer in tact? What disciplinary action would he feel entitled to take? I’m just...disgusted. — daddy goddess bronx 🏳️‍🌈 (@TarotByBronx) November 6, 2019

It’s funny how TI doesn’t have the same energy with his 15 year old son though? pic.twitter.com/E0nyLcDWyI — r3a9an (@r3a9an) November 6, 2019

def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2019

To make matters worse, he added that because of this, he's not worried about men attempting to be with his daughter — and in the process, shamed people who are virgins, telling the hosts, "[Virgins] — they’re no fun. Who wants a virgin? Like really? All that work."

Inspecting the hymen, or "virginity testing," has been denounced by the World Health Organization as a "violation of human rights" that has "no scientific basis."