Rami Malek Was Treated by Paramedics After Falling Off the Oscars Stage 

Is Rami Malek the new Jennifer Lawrence?

The Bohemian Rhapsody star, who took home the gold statue for Best Actor in a leading role at last night's show, had us remembering Lawrence's endearing fall way back in 2013 after he tumbled off the stage at the Kodak Theater.

The moment wasn't captured on TV, but photos show the actor, Oscar in hand, looking a little bewildered after he took a spill into the crowd. Perhaps he was channeling Freddie Mercury and attempting to crowd surf?

People reports that the actor was treated by medical staff, and photos indeed show uniformed professionals checking in with the 37-year-old. The outlet adds that he was treated further backstage.

However, it looks as though the help may have just been a formality, as he was later photographed popping bottles as if the whole tumble never happened. Honestly, I'm just grateful to bear witness to this pure, unfiltered joy:

In the press room, he spoke of significance of his win, especially as an immigrant. "I didn't feel like I fit in," he said, "I definitely felt like the outsider. And as I got older, I realized just how beautiful my heritage and my tradition is, and the wealth of culture and magic and music and film and just pure art that comes out of the Middle East. And now I'm so privileged to represent it."

Of course, Malek's spill isn't the only memorable moment on (er, off) an awards stage. Back in January, Nicole Kidman's "accidental" snuff when the actor attempted to reach out and say hello went viral (Kidman said she hadn't felt him extending a hand on her back). Though there were rumors that the awkwardness would be addressed with a skit of some kind on the Oscars stage, the Aussie star was sadly absent from last night's festivities.

It's OK, Rami, we're sure in 20 years all anyone will remember from last night is 1) the win, and 2) that kiss with Lucy Boynton.