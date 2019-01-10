Rami Malek and Nicole Kidman's Awkward Golden Globes Moment "May" Have an Encore Performance at the Oscars

If you (like us and a few million others) felt that the highlight of this year’s Golden Globes was the now-viral and petrifyingly awkward interaction between Nicole Kidman and Rami Malek, there is hope for the Oscars yet.

In case you’re behind on your “famous people humiliating themselves” video queue, while onstage after accepting the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama on Sunday, the Bohemian Rhapsody star (himself a Globe recipient as well) attempted to strike up a convo with presenter and fellow nominee Nicole Kidman. Extreme awkwardness ensued:

Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/WYS4fs6zTd — Abby Cadabby (@1AbbyRoad) January 7, 2019

"She's been a friend for a long time, and that's why the whole thing I find absolutely ridiculous and hilarious," Malek told Entertainment Tonight in regard to the clip. "But I'm having a laugh about it all," he clarified.

Sent into a “daze” by his win and Rhapsody’s subsequent sweep, Rami says he doesn’t even know "how I put together a collection of words that sounded coherent" while onstage.

"So the fact that I knew Nicole [was there], I was like, 'Oh, here's a bit of safety,'” he continued. “And then she just didn't see me," he said with a laugh. "It was as simple as that."

Though Hollywood’s most prestigious awards show appears to be going host-less this year, we may be in store for the presentation of a lifetime from the Globes’ unlikely duo. When asked whether he and Nicole will address the mishap, the Malek said, “We may or may not have something planned out already.” And OK, that doesn’t mean that whatever they do or do not have planned is destined for the Oscars, but it sure seems like the right move on the Academy’s part …