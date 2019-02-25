Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Shared the Most Passionate Kiss at the Oscars
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet *almost* lost its status as the show's most romantic moment.
Rami Malek has emerged the awards season victor for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody. With a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Oscar under his belt, the actor is riding on a Hollywood prestige high. But he’s not alone — by his side the entire time has been his co-star and real-life girlfriend, actress Lucy Boynton.
The pair arrived at the Academy Awards together on Sunday night. She walked the red carpet in a royal purple off-the-shoulder gown, while he posed in a tuxedo.
The real power couple moment came near the end of the night, when Malek’s name was called to the world’s highest stage. The actor ensnared his lady love in the most passionate kiss the ceremony has probably ever seen. Like, there was collateral damage in the form of an aggressive lipstick stain.
Here she is helping to smudge out Rami’s handiwork:
And while it was certainly the most outwardly passionate moment of the evening, we can’t say it was the most romantic — that honor belongs to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s longing “Shallow” duet.