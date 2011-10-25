Ralph Lauren's Star-Filled Evening!
Oprah Winfreyentertained some of Hollywood’s hottest in honor of close friend Ralph Laurenand his commitment to charity at Lincoln Center in New York City last night. The evening started with a conversation with the designer talk inspiration, success, and family, which was then followed by a dinner to jointly benefit the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Care and Prevention and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (they raised over $7 million). Naomi Watts, Kerry Washington, Camilla Belle, andJessica Alba were just a few of the celebrities who showed up to toast to the legendary designer, all wearing looks he created. "I have a lot of Ralph Lauren!" Belle told InStyle.com before being whisked inside the event.Click through the gallery to see more of RL's biggest fans.
— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Nakisha Williams