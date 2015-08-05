Ralph Lauren's New Eyewear Collection Is One for the Racetrack 

Anyone can seamlessly attempt to emulate Ralph Lauren’s purely American style what with classic pieces from his namesake designer collection, multiple Polo lines, shiny accessories and even restaurants and bars created to reflect his unmatchable aesthetic. Now, the designer who has previously showcased his vintage car collection inside museum showrooms, is giving us a taste of his passion for all things auto with a new eyewear collection entirely inspired by his fascination with cars. Crafted in antique dark gunmetal, brushed matte silver, and matte dark green, the unisex RL Aluminum Driving Glass Model RL 7049Q ($219; ralphlauren.com) is a nod to the aviator-like, pilot sunglasses worn by fashionable men and women with an appreciation for speed. Each pair is crafted with as much detail as a standout vehicle and is made of lightweight aluminum dressed with vintage-like screws and perforated leather. The newly minted shades are timeless and fit well into anyone’s list of wardrobe staples. We’re racing to the checkout line.

