Ralph Lauren Will Livestream His Spring 2016 Fashion Week Show

The official kick-off to New York Fashion Week is still a couple days away, but there’s already a major trend we've spotted: digital inclusiveness. For the first time, legendary American designer Ralph Lauren is allowing everyone to see his classic spring 2016 designs thanks to Periscope, the social media app that will livestream his latest collection on Thursday, Sept 17, WWD reports. Access to the video-viewing platform will make anyone watching feel like they’ve scored a front row seat to his N.Y.C. show—but Lauren is also taking his innovative efforts across the pond in a spectacular way.

On the day of the show, Londoners crossing through the city's bustling Piccadilly Circus will find a nearby screen featuring models such as Ralph Lauren favorite Karlie Kloss strutting their way down the Manhattan runway. Located steps away from Lauren’s Bond Street store, the screen will also feature a digital countdown and a stream of tweets leading up to the show. Of course, this isn’t the brand’s first foray into exploring new technology. Lauren hosted a holographic 4D fashion show in Central Park last fall and has made his storefronts entirely interactive and shoppable. With Givenchy also divvying up 820 tickets to anyone with an obsession for the French house’s designs, this season is shaping up to be one for the people. Tune into Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2016 show on Periscope Thursday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. EST.

