Ralph Lauren Launches a Children's Literacy Initiative Complete with a Charming New Collection

How adorable! As part of the just launched Ralph Lauren Children's Literacy Program, the brand has released an exclusive do-good capsule collection, out today. We got a sneak peek at a few pieces from the line during the Ralph Lauren Children’s Fashion Show in Support of Literacy held at the New York Public Library in May (where Alicia Keys’s 3-year-old son, Egypt Daoud Dean, made his runway debut), and now the full lineup is here. The limited-edition range includes T-shirts for men, women, and children featuring a specially created runway-sketch and new Global Literacy Pony design, as well as a journal, tote and bag charm, and bookmark.

Courtesy Photo

The best part is that 25 percent of the purchase price from items in the Literacy collection will be donated to Reach Out and Read, which partners with Scholastic Inc. to put books into the hands of children in need. Plus, during the month of August, 10 percent of the purchase price from the Ralph Lauren Children’s Fashion Show looks will also be given to the charity. Talk about shopping for a cause!

Shop the Children's Literacy Program capsule collection now in select Ralph Lauren stores and at ralphlauren.com.

Want more? See celebrities wearing Ralph Lauren designs in our gallery.