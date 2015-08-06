Ralph Lauren's Children's Fashion Show Was Just Too Cute to Handle

For the sea lions, penguins, and wide-eyed sheep that call New York’s Central Park Zoo home, yesterday was just another summer day of sun grazing and not much ado. But for dozens of adorable, chubby-cheeked youngsters, it was their chance to make their catwalk debuts during Ralph Lauren’s fall 2015 children’s fashion show.

Fresh-faced Maddie Ziegler (above), Sia’s 12-year-old “Chandelier” music video doppelganger, kicked things off in a black, above-the-knee floral dressed paired with a too-cool maroon varsity jacket, a black leather cross body, and a fittingly labeled “Polo” beret. Levi Miller, star of Pan, strutted down Lauren’s desirably American, preppy runway and was also joined by other mini stars who made everyone in the audience sigh from their doll-like cuteness.

Perhaps the most memorable moment of the show was left in the hands of Skyler Berman (below), Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman’s 4-year-old son, who joyfully ran down the park in a warm blue beanie and a navy, teddy bear–cartooned sweatshirt.

The fashion and presence of charming kids wasn’t the only reason guests raced uptown to attend the show, where colorful tents full of fun playful accessories, like pirate-themed garb, awaited the children for amusement.

Hollywood favorites like Zoe and actress Diane Kruger sported their best Ralph Lauren looks for a sweltering day that ultimately supported children’s literacy. Kruger’s sporty suspenders upheld a pair of undeniably chic white trousers while Zoe, '70s-inspired as ever, opted for a caftan-like day dress. Other notables were in attendance, but at day’s end, it was the cast of children (Kennedy, Victor Cruz’s daughter, and Domino, that of India Hicks’s, included) that held onto the spotlight.

