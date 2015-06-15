Ralph Lauren Goes Sci-Fi with Interactive Shopping Windows for Father's Day

Ralph Lauren has just taken the phrase "window shopping" to a whole new level. In honor of Father's Day, the brand has partnered up with Bloomingdale's to install six interactive windows at its 59th Street flagship location, in which passersby and shoppers can browse, personalize, and shop gifts for dad at the touch of a finger.

"It's very important for us to connect with customers in a unique way," says David Lauren, executive vice president of Ralph Lauren global advertising, market, and corporate communications. "We wanted to create an interactive experience that would literally make you stop in your tracks with—something theatrical and mesmerizing."

Mission accomplished. The windows boast HD ultra-bright plasma screens and touchscreen technology so that with each tap, you can select and customize a range of offerings, including polos, Oxford shirts, ties, swimwear, chinos, and fragrance. (You'll see a rendering of the final product after making all your custom selections.)

Courtesy

It all brings up the question of whether this is the future of fashion. Certainly the installation adds an extra dimension to retailing beyond just online and brick and mortar. It's also not the first time the brand has been at the forefront of high-tech innovation. Previously, Polo Ralph Lauren put on a 4D holographic fashion show, the first of its kind, during New York Fashion Week that felt like a scene taken straight out of a sci-fi film. And just last year, the brand launched bags equipped with a chargeable USB cord and LED light to keep phones juiced at all times, and wearable technology, like the Polo Tech Shirt for athletes to monitor vitals.

If you're in the area from now until Father's Day, be sure to stop by Bloomingdale's to experience the new way to shop—and to buy dad a gift of course! The installation will be up until June 21.

RELATED: State-of-the-Art Gadgets to Make Dad Really Happy This Father's Day