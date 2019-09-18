Ralph Lauren Has Launched a Friends-Inspired Clothing Collection

Could we be any more excited about Ralph Lauren's new Friends-inspired collection?

Not likely, considering we've spent the last two decades trying to recreate Rachel Green's style. Twenty-five years after the show premiered, it's still a constant source of fashion inspiration, and now, thanks to Ralph Lauren, you can dress just like Ms. Green.

The wear-to-work clothing collection, released in celebration of the beloved sitcom's 25th anniversary, is inspired by the show's '90s and early aughts fashion. It features a number of things you're likely to have seen on Rachel, Phoebe, and Monica (you can even don a pair of leather pants reminiscent of the ones Ross once famously wore). Starting Sept. 18, shoppers can browse the collection's midi and mini skirts, jackets, suits, and blazers online and in stores. Prices for items in the collection range from $39.50 to $2,998.

And on Sept. 21 and 22, Ralph Lauren is teaming up with Bloomingdale's flagship store in N.Y.C to honor the show with complimentary cups of coffee in a replica of Central Perk coffeeshop, complete with the famous Friends orange couch. Die-hard Friends fans will know, of course, that Rachel worked at both Ralph Lauren and Bloomingdales, making the event a must.

The installations will then travel to different Bloomingdale’s locations throughout the country, including White Plains, N.Y., Bergen County, N.J., Aventura, Fla. and Norwalk, Conn.

Rachel would definitely approve.