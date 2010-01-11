Ralph Lauren to Dress Team USA

Team USA will hit the Winter Olympics in Vancouver next month in style. Polo Ralph Lauren has designed the team's official Opening and Closing Ceremony parade outfits as well as their Olympic village-wear and accessories. "The Olympic Games are the greatest sporting event in the world and we are incredibly honored to play a part and celebrate the achievements of American athletes," David Lauren said in a statement. You can purchase the ceremony outfits, which consist of blue and red collared cardigans and crisp white pants, at Ralph Lauren stores and on their Web site.