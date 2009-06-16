Ralph Lauren: America's Favorite Designer

At last night's CFDA Awards, the first-ever Popular Vote went to iconic American designer Ralph Lauren. Winning the majority of the 15,000 online votes, Mr. Lauren—who counts style stars Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie as fans—accepted his award wearing a tuxedo jacket and jeans, naturally. Other winners of the night included Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy for Womenswear Designer of the Year and Proenza Schouler's Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Accessory Designer of the Year. Alexander Wang (who wore shorts to the ceremony!) and Subversive's Justin Giunta took home the Swarovski Awards for young designers. Marc Jacobs was honored with the International Award for his work at Louis Vuitton and First Lady Michelle Obama received a special tribute for being a walking billboard of support for the fashion industry.

