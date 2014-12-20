Rainbow Bright! Olivia Wilde Heats Up the Beach in a Fluorescent Bikini

The gorgeous Olivia Wilde and her toned tummy are at it again! The star hit the waves of Hawaii a few days ago wearing a sizzling patterned Mara Hoffman bikini, and (per usual) she looked amazing. Wilde, along with fiancé Jason Sudeikis and 8-month-old son Otis, kicked off their family vacation on the island of Maui last week, where the actress tried her hand at paddleboarding in a black string bikini.

While there's no question her body looks incredible, we can't stop staring at that eye-catching suit! Want the stylish two-piece for yourself? Pick up Olivia's supernova print v-neck bandeau bikini top ($121; marahoffman.com) and matching ruched low rise bottoms ($110; marahoffman.com) for your next warm weather vacation now.

