Rafael Nadal's Sexy New Underwear Ads!

Courtesy of Armani Via Facebook
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 25, 2011 @ 5:40 pm

It's getting hot in here! Today, Armani unveiled its new fall campaign featuring Rafael Nadal. The barely-clothed tennis pro poses in the label's new jeans and underwear for the new ads, one shown here. (He's a boxer briefs kind of guy!) For more steamy photos, click through the gallery. Tell us: What is one word you would use to sum up this photo? Let us know in the comments!

MORE: • Your Look: US Open-Inspired Outfits• Most Memorable US Open Looks• Venus Williams' Tennis Outfits

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!