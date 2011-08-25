Rafael Nadal's Sexy New Underwear Ads!

It's getting hot in here! Today, Armani unveiled its new fall campaign featuring Rafael Nadal. The barely-clothed tennis pro poses in the label's new jeans and underwear for the new ads, one shown here. (He's a boxer briefs kind of guy!) For more steamy photos, click through the gallery. Tell us: What is one word you would use to sum up this photo? Let us know in the comments!

