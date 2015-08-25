See Rafael Nadal Strip Down for Tommy Hilfiger’s New Underwear Campaign (You’re Welcome)

We’re used to witnessing Rafael Nadal score on-court victories in above-the-knee shorts and neon shirts, but for the next two years, expect to see one of the tennis world’s sexiest athletes in nothing but his skivvies. Thanks to Tommy Hilfiger, we now know what lies beneath all the swift moves. The 29-year-old tennis pro has officially signed a two-year agreement with the American brand and will star as the face of its new underwear campaign, WWD reports.

Nadal’s handsome face looks chiseled in the steamy photos, which also reveal quite a bit more of the athlete. In one shot the world’s eighth-ranked tennis player wears comfortable navy briefs—six-pack abs included (above). And in another, he sports a perfectly fitted pair of jeans:

It all comes off on August 25th. Look out for our special pop-up tennis match in Midtown, #NYC. Details? Watch this space… #TommyXNadal A photo posted by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Aug 20, 2015 at 4:05am PDT

As part of his role as brand ambassador, Nadal will also appear in campaign imagery for the company’s tailored clothing and new men’s fragrance, TH Bold. “Because we’re so global now, Rafael Nadal resonates globally in most countries in the world,” Tommy Hilfiger told WWD. “He also looks amazing in the underwear and the clothes.” We couldn’t agree more. And if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to enter the locker room with the world champ, well, we have the answer here:

Introducing the new face – and body – of our #TommyHilfiger underwear collection. You’re welcome! #RafaelNadal #TommyXNadal A video posted by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Aug 24, 2015 at 9:07pm PDT

