Rafael Nadal’s Sexy Underwear Campaign

Armani announced last month that it had cast tennis superstar Rafael Nadal as the face of the label's new underwear and jeans campaign. Well, images of Nadal in his skivvies just dropped today on one of his fan sites, NadalNews.com, and they are sexy! Nadal chose white boxer briefs for one of his looks (shown), which flaunts his six-pack abs. Nadal joins a sexy group of Armani Underwear models with this latest gig, including Megan Fox, David and Victoria Beckham and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. See all of the celebrity skin-baring looks from Armani in the gallery.