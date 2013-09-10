Rafael Nadal Captures Second US Open Title!

Image zoom Getty Images (2)

Meet our new US Open men's singles champion! Last night, Rafael Nadal won his second US Open title, after defeating top-ranked Novak Djokovic (Nadal was ranked second). Nadal was pushed harder than he had been all tournament by Djokovic, winning in a match of 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. This marks the tennis pro's 13th Grand Slam title! The US Open champion is chasing down Roger Federer's record, and Nadal is just four shy of matching his seventeen titles. He celebrated after the match with his trophy in a slightly more formal outfit, and we think he cleans up pretty nicely! Once thought to be on the outs due to a knee injury, Nadal has roared back to life and is on track to become one of the most decorated tennis players in history.

Have you been bitten by the tennis bug after all the U.S. Open mania? Shop four tennis-inspired looks you’ll love.

