Rachel Zoe's Surprise Guest, Kristin's New Gig and More!

1. Rachel Zoe styles Kim Kardashian on next week's episode of The Rachel Zoe Project. Watch the preview! [BravoTV]

2. Kristin Cavallari's new role: Shoe stylist! She is guest editing Chinese Laundry's website. [People]

3. Lifetime has picked up Alexa Chung's new reality series, 24 Hour Catwalk. [THR]

4. Rachel Weisz looks stunning in her new ad for Bulgari eyewear. [DesignScene]

5. Makeup artist Napoleon Perdis spills the secrets behind Miranda Kerr's bold red lips. [InStyleAustralia]

6. Pippa Middleton wore her printed Maje shorts again, this time with bright red pumps! [InStyleUK]