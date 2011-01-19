Rachel Zoe's Pregnancy Craving: Strawberries!

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe is a busy woman these days. She's filming a new season of her show The Rachel Zoe Project, dressing Anne Hathaway for when the actress hosts the Oscars, launching a new collection, and on top of all of that, she's pregnant! "It's been a good pregnancy," Zoe (in a Balmain dress and vintage Chanel earrings) told us at the Weinstein and Relativity Media Golden Globes after-party. "I'm super tired, but I have no time for a nap." Zoe, who is expecting a boy, also said that she's craving one thing, and one thing only. "Strawberries are my only craving," she said. "I can eat a whole pint!" Man, we thought she'd say bananas.

