Rachel Zoe just signed on as the brand ambassador for the new lipstick company Exude! The celebrity stylist used her fashion savvy to design the clear tubes, which twist to release the gel color formula. The $29 shades are available at ExudeLipstick.com. See more shots of the lip lacquers in the gallery.

MORE:• Preview Rachel Zoe’s First Collection!• Watch The Rachel Zoe Project Trailer