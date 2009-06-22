Rachel Zoe's Must-List for Summer

Entertainment Weekly got a hold of the as-famous-as-her-clients stylist Rachel Zoe and asked her to share a few of all-time favorite things—fashionable things that is. Thirty four must-haves later, our minds are clouded with sequins, wide-leg jeans and sky-high platforms. But it was Rachel's nod to Missoni's sizzling bikinis, Alexis Bittar's statement-making bangles and oversized Tom Ford sunglasses that caused a synchronized "I die" in the InStyle offices, just in time for summer. You can see all of Rachel's picks at EW.com and get more of her covetable style when The Rachel Zoe Project returns to Bravo on August 25th.

• Sunglasses, Tom Ford, $420; at madisonla.com.• Cuff, Alexis Bittar, $545; at chicdowntown.com.• Bikini, Missoni, $345; at net-a-porter.com.

