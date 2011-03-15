Rachel Zoe's Leopard Heels, Johnny Depp's Style Award, and More!

1. Rachel Zoe isn't letting pregnancy stop her from stepping out in six-inch leopard print heels. [CocoPerez]

2. Johnny Depp's fedora obsession paid off. The Headwear Association named him "Hat Person of the Year." [HuffPo Style]

3. Tyra Banks launched her new beauty website, typeF, today. Check it out! [typeF]

4. Kate Moss showed off her smoldering pout for the new Dior Addict Lipstick campaign. [Racked]

5. On a strict budget? This blogger showcases her wallet-friendly Walmart finds. [PennyChic]

6. Vineyard Vines will release a Kentucky Derby-themed collection in April. [WWD]