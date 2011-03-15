Rachel Zoe's Leopard Heels, Johnny Depp's Style Award, and More!

Courtesy of Brian Atwood; John Shearer/WireImage; Jason Kempin/Getty; Courtesy of Kate Moss Online; Courtesy of PennyChic; Courtesy of Vineyard Vines
1. Rachel Zoe isn't letting pregnancy stop her from stepping out in six-inch leopard print heels. [CocoPerez]
2. Johnny Depp's fedora obsession paid off. The Headwear Association named him "Hat Person of the Year." [HuffPo Style]
3. Tyra Banks launched her new beauty website, typeF, today. Check it out! [typeF]
4. Kate Moss showed off her smoldering pout for the new Dior Addict Lipstick campaign. [Racked]
5. On a strict budget? This blogger showcases her wallet-friendly Walmart finds. [PennyChic]
6. Vineyard Vines will release a Kentucky Derby-themed collection in April. [WWD]