Rachel Zoe's Favorite Piece of Prada History

Stars like Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Zoe Saldana, and our favorite stylist Rachel Zoe hit the Rodeo Drive Prada boutique to celebrate the brand's first-ever retrospective book, Pradaand its 706 pages-worth of fashionable moments! We caught up with Zoe at the party to find out her personal favorites from Prada's chic history. "What don't I love about Prada?" said Zoe. "Miuccia breaks all the fashion rules and that's why people buy it. I have to tell you her collection of all the bras and corsetsthat was incredible."

Prada, $148; at prada.com.

 Joyann King and Andrea Simpson