Rachel Zoe's first collection is set to hit stores this fall, and the superstylist just released the complete look book for her debut lineup. From sequined cocktail dresses and faux-fur vests to wide-leg pantsuits and oversize bags, it's a mix of seventies inspiration and modern silhouettes. The pieces will be available in stores this fall for $200 to $700. Peruse the whole collection now in the gallery. Then, tell us: What look would you wear?