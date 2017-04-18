Paul Frank x Rachel Zoe Is the Answer to Your Kids' Closet Woes

Jane Asher
Apr 18, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Rachel Zoe has designed a brand new collection of clothing featuring her classic California-cool style, but this time the pieces won't be hanging in your own closet, but in your kids' closets. Zoe has teamed up with the iconic brand, Paul Frank to create a line of clothing that's, in her own words, "easy and fun and comfortable for the kids."

We sat down with Zoe for an exclusive interview and preview of the adorable collection as she was shooting the line's lookbook. Surrounded by cute tots in even cuter outfits, Zoe looked right at home, wearing what else, but a flowing boho-style dress.

"Paul Frank is a very iconic, historic brand," she said. "They invited me to their fashion show in 2015 and I went with Skyler, my older son, and my husband, and we had so much fun. They had all these great games and the kids were just having the best time in the runway show and the clothes were super playful," Zoe revealed to InStyle. "It’s just kind of a very happy, spirited brand."

Courtesy

The collection, which will be available exclusively on Gilt, tomorrow, April 19, features both Zoe's unmistakable boho style, Paul Frank's iconic, playful spirit and of course, Julius the Monkey. Zoe said she'd always been interested in designing a kids line, but the right opportunity didn't present itself, until now. "Since I was pregnant honestly, everyone has asked me 'when are you going to do kids,'" she told us. "It's just obviously a huge undertaking to launch an entirely new business. So when Paul Frank approached me about doing this collection I was like, well this is sort of the perfect way to get my feet wet and dive in and see what it’s all about."

RELATED: Rachel Zoe Shares Her Sons’ Adorable Obsessions: Snapchat and Classic Rock

Designing a collection that's not only cute and stylish, but also comfortable and functional was very important to the mom-of-two. "I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve put my boys in real dressy clothes," she said. "So my sort of mission with the collection was to make clothes that are easy and fun and comfortable for the kids. Clothes that they’re excited to put on and that they can run around in, but also that the moms and dads like the way they look." We bet moms everywhere are getting ready to send Zoe a personal thank you note for this approach to kids fashion.

"I think [in kids fashion today] you’re either looking at athletic clothes or pretty formal clothes," she explained. "I don’t think there’s a lot in the middle for everyday life for kids ... I think selfishly, I wanted to create this collection to just kind of make it easier for parents to dress their kids."

RELATED: Rachel Zoe and Laura Brown Chat A-Listers, Fashion, and All Things Los Angeles

But don't think that means she's sacrificed comfort for style. "There’s still feminine ruffles, and for the boys there’s some cute little ikat prints, there are girly colors, and there are boy colors and neutrals colors. I just wanted to make it easy, the girls can wear the boy's stuff, and the boys can wear the girl's stuff."

Courtesy
Courtesy

Your kids will now be super comfy, and totally stylish in Zoe's designs for Paul Frank. And now that spring's warm weather has officially arrived, it's time to get shopping! Check out the adorable collection, on sale tomorrow at Gilt.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Let's rapid fire. I love rapid fire because I wanna see your, but not the answer you think about, the one that falls out of your mouth. Hold on, I'm gonna have to focus. Ready? Yes. Biggie or Tupac? Biggie. In and Out or Shake Shack? In and Out. Coffee or green juice? Coffee, green juice? My. It's weird. I can't drink it. I'm with you. It doesn't do. It doesn't end well. Honey, I'm with you. Malibu or Hamptons? Malibu because it's got a sense of occasion. Because whenever I go up there, I get really excited. Because Breaking the News, they get there all the time. They're like this, Malibullah! My goodness. I, for sure, thought you'd say Hamptons And I like that, too. Sex and the City are friends. Sex and the City, depends on my hormonal cycle. Okay, fair enough, fair enough. Very much like- I got that. Something like Carrie, you're killing my story. [LAUGH] You are me, and I am- You're Carrie. Mm-hm. Not a Miranda. I'm Miranda when I do my taxes early. [LAUGH] Okay, so [UNKNOWN] yoga. Soul Cycle. Yoga with that bending and that mantra. I don't know, I'm dead inside. Neither. Dog filter or flower crown filter. Flower crown for personal vanity, however. Don't you look like an angel with a flower crown? I look like a virgin angel. It's masking everything. However there was, I'm arguing, I'm using this forum to argue for the return of the koala filter. You know, that's my favorite animal. I know. Would you rather be a koala or a kangaroo? I'm torn. Or a crocodile. No, a paca is a little marsupial, it's a Western Australian island, it was born with a smile. It looks like this. I want to be a koala. You want to be a koala. Just so you know, I'm answering my own question. You could just lie around and eat. What is the one trend you refuse to give up? Slogan sweatshirts. That's a good one. Yeah. Your new addition to a crayon box, what's your color name? I know mine. Overstimulated. What's yours? Burnt Sienna. If you could only wear one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be? Isabel Mourant. Favorite trend this season? After going to 17,000 fashion trends. I like this sort of awesome like mini dresses like Nerva and stuff, like a great print going on. Yup. Celine, and that's it. Yeah. And like a cute pair of shoes and run. Yeah. And maybe some lip balm. Maybe some lip balm. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!