Rachel Zoe Wants Another Baby!

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe stopped by Live With Regis & Kelly show today to talk about tonight's season four premiere of The Rachel Zoe Project and brought along one of the show's new major plot lines—baby Skyler! "I’m always with the boys," Zoe said, while husband Rodger showed off the little tyke to the cameras. As for whether she wants another one: "I don’t know about soon. I need five minutes to enjoy this one." But one day, she confessed. "He’s probably going to need a little friend." Watch the clip above to see Skyler and the fam, and tune in to Bravo at 10/9c tonight to catch new season of The Rachel Zoe Project. It's going to be ba-na-nas!

PLUS: Rachel's first fall collection is now in stores! Click through the lookbook to browse her designs.