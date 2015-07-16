Rachel Zoe Will Debut a Talk Show on Lifetime This Fall

Rachel Zoe is returning to television! Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe, a half-hour talk show hosted by the famous stylist, will premiere on Lifetime this September. The show is slated for eight episodes and to air after Project Runway.

"I am beyond happy to share this exciting news with you," Zoe wrote on her website. "The show will take a look at my weekly fashion and pop culture obsessions—and a few things I'm kind of over. In other words, it will be like a typical day at my Los Angeles office—only with slightly better lighting."

She added that a "super fashionable weekly guest" would her join her in a brand-new West Hollywood studio for the show. Naturally, her husband and co-producer Rodger Berman will also appear in the series, which Zoe described as "the most glamorous cocktail party with the chicest guests ever."

Zoe made her mark in the fashion world as a stylist to many high-profile celebrities and with her Bravo reality show The Rachel Zoe Project (its last season aired in 2013). Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe debuts Sept. 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

PHOTOS: Go Inside Rachel Zoe's Chic Beverly Hills Home